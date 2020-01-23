You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Betsey Bruce to be inducted into Missouri broadcasting hall of fame
0 comments

Betsey Bruce to be inducted into Missouri broadcasting hall of fame

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

STL's veteran anchor/reporter Betsey Bruce will be inducted this summer into the Missouri Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame.

The broadcasters' group announced that Bruce will be inducted June 6 at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.

Bruce was the first woman to report news on a daily basis locally and appears to be the longest-serving television journalist to have worked in the St. Louis market.

She was a writer, reporter and anchor at KMOV-TV (Channel 4) from 1970 to 1989, and then at KTVI (Channel 2) and KPLR (Channel 11) from 1989 through 2016.

A University of Missouri grad and former editor of the student-run Maneater newspaper, Bruce was elected in 2008 to the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.

Also being inducted into the hall are Jim Bohannon of Lebanon, who now hosts a nationally syndicated show on the Westwood One Radio Network, and Don Hicks, former president the broadcasters' group.

Betsey Bruce

Betsey Bruce. Photo courtesy of KTVI (Channel 2)

 Courtesy of KTVI (Channel 2)
0 comments

Tags

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports