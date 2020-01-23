Betsey Bruce to be inducted into Missouri broadcasting hall of fame

STL's veteran anchor/reporter Betsey Bruce will be inducted this summer into the Missouri Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame.
The broadcasters' group announced that Bruce will be inducted June 6 at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.
Bruce was the first woman to report news on a daily basis locally and appears to be the longest-serving television journalist to have worked in the St. Louis market.
She was a writer, reporter and anchor at KMOV-TV (Channel 4) from 1970 to 1989, and then at KTVI (Channel 2) and KPLR (Channel 11) from 1989 through 2016.
A University of Missouri grad and former editor of the student-run Maneater newspaper, Bruce was elected in 2008 to the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.
Also being inducted into the hall are Jim Bohannon of Lebanon, who now hosts a nationally syndicated show on the Westwood One Radio Network, and Don Hicks, former president the broadcasters' group.