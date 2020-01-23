Betsey Bruce to be inducted into Missouri broadcasting hall of fame

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STL's veteran anchor/reporter Betsey Bruce will be inducted this summer into the Missouri Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame.

The broadcasters' group announced that Bruce will be inducted June 6 at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.

Bruce was the first woman to report news on a daily basis locally and appears to be the longest-serving television journalist to have worked in the St. Louis market.

She was a writer, reporter and anchor at KMOV-TV (Channel 4) from 1970 to 1989, and then at KTVI (Channel 2) and KPLR (Channel 11) from 1989 through 2016.

A University of Missouri grad and former editor of the student-run Maneater newspaper, Bruce was elected in 2008 to the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.

Also being inducted into the hall are Jim Bohannon of Lebanon, who now hosts a nationally syndicated show on the Westwood One Radio Network, and Don Hicks, former president the broadcasters' group.

