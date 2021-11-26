Better to give: St. Louis high on generous-cities list

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
We give and we give and this is the thanks we get: a No. 12 ranking on a list of "Most Generous Cities."
And that's not too shabby, since the survey looked at the largest 130 cities in the U.S., which means we cracked the top 10%.
A total of 13 factors were examined by Lawnstarter and placed into two general "generosity" categories — individual and community.
We were No. 7 in the community sector, which looked at things such as soup kitchens, homeless shelters and food banks. (We were No. 2 when it came to food banks per capita.)
In the individual section, which focused on volunteer work and charitable giving, we were No. 25.
Of our major neighbors, we were bested by Indianapolis (8) and Chicago (10), but finished ahead of Cincinnati (15), Kansas City (25), Memphis, Tennessee (36), Nashville, Tennessee (43), and Louisville, Kentucky (46).
The most generous city was Minneapolis; the least, Hialeah, Florida.
