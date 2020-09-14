Bicentennial of Daniel Boone's death observed this month

To mark the bicentennial of the death of legendary Missouri frontiersman Daniel Boone, St. Charles County is hosting a two-day celebration later this month.
The county parks and recreation department is sponsoring “Daniel Boone: A Bicentennial Celebration.” The hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.
The event will be held at the Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance.
Boone scholars Ted Franklin Belue of Kentucky and Ken Kamper of Hermann, Missouri, will be making presentations on Saturday.
There is no admission to enter the park or village grounds, but there is a charge for tours of the historic Boone home.
The facts about Boone's life, from the "Look Back" series by former P-D reporter Tim O'Neil, are these:
In 1799, the 65-year-old Boone — already renowned nationally for his exploring and settling of lands west of the Appalachians — moved from Kentucky to St. Charles County to escape debt.
This area still was part of the Spanish Empire and colonial officials granted Boone 850 acres in St. Charles County's Femme Osage district.
Once there, Boone set up his home in Defiance and reunited with Shawnee Indians who once held him captive. He also served as the local colonial commander, deciding disputes beneath his “Judgment Tree.”
After the U.S. obtained lands west of the Mississippi River in the Louisiana Purchase in 1804, Boone once again lost many of his land claims. Still, he remained in Defiance and died in 1820 at age 85. He was buried next to his wife, Rebecca.
In 1845, Kentucky sent a team to exhume their remains. Some Missourians still insist they dug up the wrong bones.
For more information about the event, call the park at 636-798-2005 or visit the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at stccparks.org.
