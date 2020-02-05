'Big Lebowski' spin-off with Jon Hamm coming Feb. 28

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Take note, all those who live in that part of the Venn diagram where Jon Hamm fandom and allegiance to "The Dude" intersect.
"The Jesus Rolls" will hit U.S. screens on February's last Friday. The movie is a spin-off of the Coen Brothers' classic kegling comedy "The Big Lebowski."
The original was released in 1998 and starred Jeff Bridges and STL's own John Goodman.
Hamm has a supporting roll in the movie written and directed by John Turturro, who stole several scenes in the original as foul-mouthed bowler/sex offender Jesus Quintana.
The cast also includes Susan Sarandon, Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tatou.
In a thumbnail synopsis, Variety says the movie "follows a trio of misfits ... (who) make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser."
A promotional trailer can be seen on YouTube and other video outlets.
Tags
Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.