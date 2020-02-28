'Big Lebowski' spinoff with Jon Hamm getting poor reviews

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The early word is in: Unless you're a big fan of "The Big Lebowski" (and we are legion), the newest movie featuring Jon Hamm might be worth missing.

STL's No. 1 celeb has a supporting role in "The Jesus Rolls," which hit some U.S. screens Friday. It has yet to open here.

The movie is a spinoff of the Coen Brothers' classic kegling comedy "The Big Lebowski," released in 1998 and starring Jeff Bridges and STL's John Goodman.

The new movie was written and directed by John Turturro, who stole several scenes in the original as bowler/sex offender Jesus Quintana.

Here are quick hits from some reviews, several of which worked "gutter" or "gutter ball" into them:

Los Angeles Times: " ... a gutter ball of a sophomoric, white middle-age male sex farce fantasy that quickly wears out an already tenuous welcome."