A group well-known to STL hikers and bicyclists has stepped ahead with a new big wheel:
Cindy Mense has been named by Trailnet as its new chief executive officer.
A registered dietitian, Mense has worked for Trailnet for 12 years, first as community services director and then as director of programs. She succeeds Ralph Pfremmer as top executive.
The naming of Mense as CEO also coincides with Trailnet's release of its Connecting St. Louis plan, which aims to connect neighborhoods, cultural districts and businesses with a network of bicycling and walking paths.