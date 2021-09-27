 Skip to main content
BJC vice president named as national diversity leader
Jason Purnell

Jason Purnell joined BJC HealthCare as the vice president of community health improvement.

Jason Purnell, BJC HealthCare's vice president of community health improvement, has been named as one of the medical industry's "Top 25 Diversity Leaders in Healthcare."

Modern Healthcare honored Purnell and others for their "commitment to expanding and improving access to care, regardless of a patient’s race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation."

Purnell joined BJC last year after a stint as a professor at Washington University. While there, he led research on social services disparities affecting vulnerable populations.

He has a doctorate degree in counseling psychology from Ohio State University; a master’s degree from the University of Rochester; and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University.

Purnell also leads the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Team, a group of organizations that have centralized responses to meet the needs of those most adversely impacted by the pandemic.



News