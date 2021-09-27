BJC vice president named as national diversity leader

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jason Purnell, BJC HealthCare's vice president of community health improvement, has been named as one of the medical industry's "Top 25 Diversity Leaders in Healthcare."

Modern Healthcare honored Purnell and others for their "commitment to expanding and improving access to care, regardless of a patient’s race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation."

Purnell joined BJC last year after a stint as a professor at Washington University. While there, he led research on social services disparities affecting vulnerable populations.

He has a doctorate degree in counseling psychology from Ohio State University; a master’s degree from the University of Rochester; and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University.

Purnell also leads the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Team, a group of organizations that have centralized responses to meet the needs of those most adversely impacted by the pandemic.

