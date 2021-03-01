Black communicators lauded by Urban League of St. Louis

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
To celebrate Black History Month, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis this weekend tipped its cap to a host of veteran Black journalists and media communicators.
In a statement, Michael P. McMillan, Urban League's president, said the league was honored to recognize the "talented media professionals who have dedicated their career to educating, informing and empowering our community."
The group lauded Saturday consisted of:
Carol Daniel, KMOX (1120 AM) reporter/host; Elliott Davis, KTVI (Channel 2) anchor/reporter; Nathan Dixon, sales vice president, Entercom Communications; Antonio French, Post-Dispatch editorial writer; media professional Merdean Fielding Gales; Art Holliday, KSDK (Channel 5) interim news director; B.J. Holiday, program/community affairs director, iHeart Media St. Louis; Andre Holman, STL TV production supervisor; Kelley Hoskins, KTVI reporter/anchor; Rene Knott, KSDK anchor; Wiley Price, St. Louis American photojournalist; Oscar Rayford, KMOV (Channel 4) photojournalist; Anthony Slaughter, KSDK meteorologist; and Charles “Chuck” Spearman, general manager of WESL (1490 AM).
