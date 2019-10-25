First a Stanley Cup, then a championship ring and a trip to the White House, and now an award named after STL sports legend Stan Musial:
That's some kind of year for Laila Anderson.
The 11-year-old fighting an auto-immune disease who became the fan face of the St. Louis Blues will receive the "Musial Award for Extraordinary Character."
Laila will pick up her laurels Nov. 23 at the Stifel Theatre, in an evening of honorifics presented by Maryville University.
The awards event, named after STL's greatest sports legend is in its 14th year and celebrates the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship. It is produced by the St. Louis Sports Commission and the National Sportsmanship Foundation.
Laila's award recognizes an individual who "demonstrates remarkable poise, perseverance and overall sportsmanship."
In September 2018, Laila was diagnosed with a disease that causes the immune cells to grow out of control and damage organs. She has since had chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.
During her trials, members of the Blues — especially Colton Parayko and Alexander Steen — visited their longtime fan.
During the playoffs, Laila's popularity surged and a video of her mother telling her that doctors had approved her attending the conference finals went viral.
After the Blues won the Stanley Cup, she rode in our burg's Stanley Cup parade, was given a championship ring and accompanied the team when they recently visited the White House.
And throughout, Laila used the exposure to promote "Be The Match," a bone-marrow donor registry.
The other major award of the evening, the lifetime achievement award, will go to Olympic gymnasts Bart Conner and Nadia Comaneci.
The show begins at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 23, and tickets are available from $10 to $35. The event also will be show as a one-hour event on KMOV (Channel 4) at 2 p.m. Dec. 21.