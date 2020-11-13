Bob Hamilton, former KMOX newsman, dies at 82

Bob Hamilton, whose lilting baritone over 40-plus years of broadcasting made his voice one of the most recognizable in local radio history, died Thursday night. He was 82.
KMOX Radio reported Friday that Hamilton died due to complications from COVID-19.
Longtime friend Dennis Potter said Mr. Hamilton died of kidney failure, after spending five days in the hospital, four on a ventilator.
A University City High and Westminster College grad, Mr. Hamilton worked in several small radio markets, in Fulton and Union, Missouri, at the start of his career.
He was first heard on STL airwaves in 1971, when he began as a news announcer at KSD (550 AM).
In 1982, he was hired by KMOX to deliver news reports, which he did until 2014 — all in the evenings and on weekends.
"That's when people are home and listening to their radios," he would say when asked why he worked what many consider less-desirable shifts.
Longtime KMOX show host Charlie Brennan described Mr. Hamilton by playing off of the station's longstanding motto:
"Bob Hamilton truly was THE voice of St. Louis. That deep, smooth voice of his was so soothing, so calm, like everything was going to be alright," Brennan said.
(In a column in 1998, former Post-Dispatch staffer Dan O'Neill wrote that Mr. Hamilton could "make a four-car pile-up sound whimsical.")
Said Brennan, "When I first got here, I was nervous and felt a lot of pressure to do well."
"But no matter how (my show) went," he said, "Bob would always just smile as say 'Great show, you're doing fine.'"
No funeral arrangements were available Friday.
