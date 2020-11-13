Bob Hamilton, former KMOX newsman, dies at 82

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Bob Hamilton, whose lilting baritone over 40-plus years of broadcasting made his voice one of the most recognizable in local radio history, died Thursday night. He was 82.

KMOX Radio reported Friday that Hamilton died due to complications from COVID-19.

Longtime friend Dennis Potter said Mr. Hamilton died of kidney failure, after spending five days in the hospital, four on a ventilator.

A University City High and Westminster College grad, Mr. Hamilton worked in several small radio markets, in Fulton and Union, Missouri, at the start of his career.

He was first heard on STL airwaves in 1971, when he began as a news announcer at KSD (550 AM).

In 1982, he was hired by KMOX to deliver news reports, which he did until 2014 — all in the evenings and on weekends.

"That's when people are home and listening to their radios," he would say when asked why he worked what many consider less-desirable shifts.