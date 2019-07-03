Arshid Maiwand,9, joins his parents Mursal (left) and Mahmood as they recite the Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizens on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at a naturalization ceremony at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. The couple is from Afghanistan The arrived in the United States in 2014. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Bobby Plager, who joined the St. Louis Blues in their inaugural season in 1967, speaks at a citizenship ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Yong Wu recites the Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizen on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at a naturalization ceremony at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Wu, originally from China, has lived in the United States for 22 years. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
"It was amazing that he was here. I was so excited when I read he was going to speak. I went to the Stanley Cup parade. I went to the Enterprise Center for the watch party. I have been a St. Louis Blues fan since I moved here, said Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, who meets Bobby Plager at a citizenship ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Plager, who joined the St. Louis Blues in their inaugural season in 1967, was the guest speaker. Dodiya, originally from India, moved to the US in 2010. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Mohamud Osman, originally from Somalia, sings the National Anthem after becoming a United States citizen on Tuesday, July 2, 2018, at a naturalization ceremony at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. 49 new American citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Bobby Plager, who joined the St. Louis Blues in their inaugural season in 1967, speaks at a citizenship ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
"It was amazing that he was here. I was so excited when I read he was going to speak. I went to the Stanley Cup parade. I went to the Enterprise Center for the watch party. I have been a St. Louis Blues fan since I moved here, said Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, who meets Bobby Plager at a citizenship ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Plager, who joined the St. Louis Blues in their inaugural season in 1967, was the guest speaker. Dodiya, originally from India, moved to the US in 2010. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Raj Gadi pins an American flag on her husband Bhaskara before the start of a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2018, at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. "Today is a great day," said Raj, who came to the United Sates 16 years. ago. "We get to vote," she said. Her husband came 18 years ago. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Brothers Eltaf, 4, and Arshid Maiwand, 9, join their parents Mursal (left) and Mahmood at a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. The couple is from Afghanistan The arrived in the United States in 2014. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Bobby Plager, who joined the St. Louis Blues in their inaugural season in 1967, poses for a photo with Boy Scout Troop 685, who posted the colors at a citizenship ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Plager was the guest speaker. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
"It was amazing that he was here. I was so excited when I read he was going to speak. I went to the Stanley Cup parade. I went to the Enterprise Center for the watch party. I have been a St. Louis Blues fan since I moved here, said Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, who meets Bobby Plager at a citizenship ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Plager, who joined the St. Louis Blues in their inaugural season in 1967, was the guest speaker. Dodiya, originally from India, moved to the US in 2010. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Mohamud Osman, originally from Somalia, sings the National Anthem after becoming a United States citizen on Tuesday, July 2, 2018, at a naturalization ceremony at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. 49 new American citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Bobby Plager, who joined the St. Louis Blues in their inaugural season in 1967, speaks at a citizenship ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
"It was amazing that he was here. I was so excited when I read he was going to speak. I went to the Stanley Cup parade. I went to the Enterprise Center for the watch party. I have been a St. Louis Blues fan since I moved here, said Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, who meets Bobby Plager at a citizenship ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Plager, who joined the St. Louis Blues in their inaugural season in 1967, was the guest speaker. Dodiya, originally from India, moved to the US in 2010. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Raj Gadi pins an American flag on her husband Bhaskara before the start of a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2018, at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. "Today is a great day," said Raj, who came to the United Sates 16 years. ago. "We get to vote," she said. Her husband came 18 years ago. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Brothers Eltaf, 4, and Arshid Maiwand, 9, join their parents Mursal (left) and Mahmood at a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. The couple is from Afghanistan The arrived in the United States in 2014. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Bobby Plager, who joined the St. Louis Blues in their inaugural season in 1967, poses for a photo with Boy Scout Troop 685, who posted the colors at a citizenship ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis. 49 new citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Plager was the guest speaker. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Edmarc Barbin talked about the pride; Indre Bakeer spoke of the process.
But moments later, regardless of their reasons, both swore together to be good U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony Tuesday in the Old Courthouse rotunda.
And for Bob Plager, the ceremony was a chance for the St. Louis Blues hockey legend to recall his own dream-come-true moment.
(If you're waiting for raucous tales of the Blues' recent Stanley Cup championship, you are out of luck.)
"I hope this is the happiest day of your life, because dreams do come true — like mine did in 2004, when I became a U.S. citizen," said Plager, the guest speaker at the event.
Plager played here for 11 seasons. Since retiring as a player in 1978, he has worked in a number of positions for the team, including a head-coaching stint in 1992. His No. 5 jersey was retired in 2017.
Born and reared in Ontario, Plager told the audience of about 150 people that for his first few years in the National Hockey League, with the New York Rangers, he stayed in the U.S. on a six-month "entertainer" visa.
"I'd come to the U.S., play hockey for six months, then go back to Ontario," he said.
After he was traded to St. Louis before the team's inaugural season in 1967, he got a permanent-resident permit, better known as a "green card."
"But I got married in the U.S. and my children were born in the U.S. They were Americans," Plager said. So in 2004, he decided "it was time for me to become an American."
"Your dreams can happen here," he said. "You have to work hard, but they can come true."
In all, 49 people took the Oath of Allegiance on Tuesday at the ceremony presided over by U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel.
The new Americans came from 23 different countries — from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, as near as Mexico and as far away as Australia, from every continent but Antarctica. The largest number of them, eight, came from Bhutan, edging out the seven from the Philippines.
They are physicians and engineers, students and information-technology workers. Two are truck drivers and one is an airplane mechanic.
In the event's printed program, the shortest name belonged to Yong Wu of China, and the longest was that of Santosh Venkata Laxminaryana Ramachandrula of India.
Another new citizen, Mahmood Maiwand, was a translator in Afghanistan before he came to the U.S. five years ago.
When it was his turn to take a microphone and introduce himself to the audience, Maiwand beamed and said, "This was my dream, and now I've got it."
Barbin, 41, moved from the Philippines in 2005 and lives in Eureka. He is proud of the effort he made to become a U.S. citizen.
"It's like the difference between being born into money and being self-made," the stock-market trader said.
"People born here are citizens with no effort on their part," he said. "I wanted to be a citizen, and the effort and work that went into it makes it more gratifying. It's satisfying."
Bakeer, 26, came to the U.S. from Chile in 2003, and arrived in St. Louis in 2005. She is studying online to become a software engineer.
For her, becoming a U.S. citizen "simplifies life."
"There are a lot more opportunities, and it opens a lot of doors," she said. "It just makes the whole process of personal growth easier.
"And I won't have to worry about renewing any permits," she added.
Sippel, the judge, advised his new fellow Americans that along with the benefits of being an American, there are some duties they need to perform.
"In this country, we need more goodwill, more understanding, more tolerance, more friendship," Sippel said, then even asked them for another contribution.
"Do not discard the good and beautiful things that you brought with you from where you came," he said.
Plager could relate to that sentiment.
"I'm an American," he told the audience. "But hockey in the Olympics, I still pull a little for Canada."