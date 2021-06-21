 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body of Andy Cohen's missing friend apparently found
0 comments

Body of Andy Cohen's missing friend apparently found

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Andy Cohen Instagram post about 5 p.m. Friday

Andy Cohen Instagram post about his missing friend.

 Instagram post

The story of a former Clayton man — whom STL celebrity Andy Cohen helped search for in posts to social media — seems to have reached a sad end.

The body of Andrew "Andy" Neiman, who had schizophrenia, was found Thursday night. He was last seen May 21 walking out of a hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, after waiting to be admitted.

Poughkeepsie police did not return calls Monday but several news outlets in the area reported Saturday that a body found along the shore of the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie on Thursday was that of Neiman. 

A story in the Mid-Hudson News said dental records provided by the family allowed for the positive identification.

Also, a Facebook page created by members of Neiman's family and friends had a message Saturday that said the identification had been confirmed.

Earlier this month, Cohen posted to his Facebook page an image of a flyer about people searching for Neiman.

Cohen and Neiman were both Clayton High School graduates and attended the same summer camp in their youths. Cohen is 53; Neiman was 48.

Cohen is host of Bravo TV's "Watch What Happens Live" and an executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports