Book about 1964 Cardinals getting promotional tour

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With a new baseball season underway, diamond devotees may want to note two book signings later this month that trumpet the release of "'64 Cardinals."

Officially hitting the shelves Friday, the book was written by baseball historian Robert Tiemann and veteran sportscaster Ron Jacober.

The pen pals will be at the Schlafly Branch of the St. Louis Library at 6 p.m. April 26; and then at 7 p.m. May 17 at Grant's View county library.

The 1964 Cardinals, led by Bob Gibson and Lou Brock, whipped the New York Yankees in the World Series to bring the championship to our fair burg for the first time in 18 years.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.