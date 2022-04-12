 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book about 1964 Cardinals getting promotional tour

With a new baseball season underway, diamond devotees may want to note two book signings later this month that trumpet the release of "'64 Cardinals."

Officially hitting the shelves Friday, the book was written by baseball historian Robert Tiemann and veteran sportscaster Ron Jacober.

The pen pals will be at the Schlafly Branch of the St. Louis Library at 6 p.m. April 26; and then at 7 p.m. May 17 at Grant's View county library.

The 1964 Cardinals, led by Bob Gibson and Lou Brock, whipped the New York Yankees in the World Series to bring the championship to our fair burg for the first time in 18 years.

Cover of "'64 Cardinals

Cover of "'64 Cardinals (Photo by Reedy Press)
