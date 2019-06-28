Big award harvest for the Missouri Botanical Garden's Matthew Albrecht, who has picked up a prestigious conservation award.
An associate scientist in conservation biology at MBG, Albrecht is the 2019 Star Award from the Center for Plant Conservation.
Albrecht earned his bachelor's degree in 1999 from Southeast Missouri State University in biology with an emphasis on botany. He has master's and doctorate degrees from Ohio University and is an adjunct professor at the University of Missouri St. Louis and Washington University.
The non-profit plant center in California is a network of more than 50 conservation institutions that protect endangered plant species in the U.S. and Canada. It also has collected and maintains more than 1,500 of the world’s rarest plants, the center states.
The honor highlights Albrecht for "his outstanding scientific paper ... (that) helped shed light to improve the critical conservation practice of plant reintroduction for the benefit of the world’s rarest plant species."
Albrecht is the second MBG botanist to win the award in its 19-year history. President emeritus Peter H. Raven picked up the trophy in 2009.