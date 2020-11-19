 Skip to main content
Boy Scouts list drop-off sites for 'Scouting For Food' donations
Boy Scouts list drop-off sites for 'Scouting For Food' donations

Scouts pick up donated food

Sam Villanueva, 6, of Kirkwood, carries two bags of donated food as he and other members of Cub Scout Den 12 pick up donations from homes in Kirkwood as part of Scouting For Food on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. The goal for this year's food drive was to surpass last year's total of 1.9 million food items. Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

 Roberto Rodriguez

With the coronavirus pandemic cancelling the traditional Scouting For Food Drive, the Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis has released a list of sites at which people can drop off food donations.

Last week, the scouting organization announced that scouts would not be going door-to-door to drop off the familiar blue donation bags, which also means they won't be at doors this Saturday to pick up the bags.

But the organization now has published a list of locations for donations. There are more than 80 sites in the metropolitan area, including all Lion's Choice restaurants.

For the complete list, go to stlbsa.org/scouting-for-food.

People also can use the council's "text-to-give" campaign (text "SCOUTFOOD" to 91999), in which $1 provides about four meals.

