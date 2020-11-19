Boy Scouts list drop-off sites for 'Scouting For Food' donations

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With the coronavirus pandemic cancelling the traditional Scouting For Food Drive, the Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis has released a list of sites at which people can drop off food donations.

Last week, the scouting organization announced that scouts would not be going door-to-door to drop off the familiar blue donation bags, which also means they won't be at doors this Saturday to pick up the bags.

But the organization now has published a list of locations for donations. There are more than 80 sites in the metropolitan area, including all Lion's Choice restaurants.

For the complete list, go to stlbsa.org/scouting-for-food.

People also can use the council's "text-to-give" campaign (text "SCOUTFOOD" to 91999), in which $1 provides about four meals.

