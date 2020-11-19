Boy Scouts list drop-off sites for 'Scouting For Food' donations

With the coronavirus pandemic cancelling the traditional Scouting For Food Drive, the Boy Scouts of Greater St. Louis has released a list of sites at which people can drop off food donations.
Last week, the scouting organization announced that scouts would not be going door-to-door to drop off the familiar blue donation bags, which also means they won't be at doors this Saturday to pick up the bags.
But the organization now has published a list of locations for donations. There are more than 80 sites in the metropolitan area, including all Lion's Choice restaurants.
For the complete list, go to stlbsa.org/scouting-for-food.
People also can use the council's "text-to-give" campaign (text "SCOUTFOOD" to 91999), in which $1 provides about four meals.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.