Boys & Girls Club announces youth award winners
It's awards time for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, which named those club members who excelled over the last year.

And Ja’Niyah Banks-Ewing is the big winner, being named Youth of the Year.

Ja’Niyah, a 17-year-old senior at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy, has been a member of the local club's Herbert Hoover branch for 10 years.

Ja’Niyah Banks-Ewing

Ja’Niyah Banks-Ewing. (Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis)

In addition to the title, she also picked up $9,000 in college scholarship money and a new car from Frank Leta Honda.

The runner-up in the youth competition was Diondre Fulton. Triniti Groves showed up in third and Troy Staten was fourth. 

“We are so proud of all of this year's participants who took the time to complete a challenging yet worthwhile process," said Flint W. Fowler, the club's president.

Of the winners, Fowler said they deserved recognition for "their leadership, service, academic achievements and commitment to live a healthy lifestyle."

