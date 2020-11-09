Boys & Girls Club announces youth award winners

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's awards time for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, which named those club members who excelled over the last year.

And Ja’Niyah Banks-Ewing is the big winner, being named Youth of the Year.

Ja’Niyah, a 17-year-old senior at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy, has been a member of the local club's Herbert Hoover branch for 10 years.

In addition to the title, she also picked up $9,000 in college scholarship money and a new car from Frank Leta Honda.

The runner-up in the youth competition was Diondre Fulton. Triniti Groves showed up in third and Troy Staten was fourth.

“We are so proud of all of this year's participants who took the time to complete a challenging yet worthwhile process," said Flint W. Fowler, the club's president.

Of the winners, Fowler said they deserved recognition for "their leadership, service, academic achievements and commitment to live a healthy lifestyle."

