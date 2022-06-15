Boys & Girls Club honors alums, leaders and staffers

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis took some time recently to honor friends, alums and staff of the organization.

Six alumni were inducted into the Hall of Honor: Tia Brimer, Kia Brimer, Eric Rhone, Dr. Anthony Stallion, Darnell Walker and Marquis Walker.

David Applington was given the Richard H. Amberg Award for leadership and commitment as a member of the board of directors.

Two school principals, Cameron A. Coleman of Larimore Elementary School and Chauncey E. Granger of Hazelwood East High, won the National Award of Merit for their support.

Among club staffers honored for their continued employment, Brenda "Joyce" Jones received recognition for her 30 years with the organization.

