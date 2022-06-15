 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys & Girls Club honors alums, leaders and staffers

Flint Fowler, Brenda "Joyce" Jones

Brenda "Joyce" Jones, right, with club President Flint Fowler (Photo courtesy of BGCGSL)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis  took some time recently to honor friends, alums and staff of the organization.

Six alumni were inducted into the Hall of Honor: Tia Brimer, Kia Brimer, Eric Rhone, Dr. Anthony Stallion, Darnell Walker and Marquis Walker.

David Applington was given the Richard H. Amberg Award for leadership and commitment as a member of the board of directors.

Two school principals, Cameron A. Coleman of Larimore Elementary School and Chauncey E. Granger of Hazelwood East High, won the National Award of Merit for their support.

Among club staffers honored for their continued employment, Brenda "Joyce" Jones received recognition for her 30 years with the organization.

