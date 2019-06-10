The annual Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis awards banquet was held last week, with some former alumni being inducted into the club's Hall of Honor.
The new inductees are: Mark Collins III; Precious Johnson; Alaina Lopes; Cardin Dean Rackley; Mark Stallion and Kal-El Waters-Jones.
The hall recognizes alumni for achievements in their respective fields and their commitment to St. Louis youths.
Also honored at the banquet was Kahalia Adams, the club's youth of the year; Keith Lueking, who won the Richard Amberg Award, given to a board member who has had "a profound impact on the club’s ability to achieve its mission."