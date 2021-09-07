Boys & Girls Club inducts seven into Hall of Honor

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Time to catch up on some well-deserved honors bestowed last month by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.
Seven new members were inducted into the club's Alumni Hall of Honor. The honorees were: St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley; Sharita Davis; Gerald Fulton; Kayla Jackson-Williams; Paris Thompson; Steve Vasser; and Marsha Walls.
The Hall of Honor recognizes club alumni for "achievements in their respective fields, commitment to leadership, serving our community’s youth (and), contributions to the St. Louis community."
Nancy Wolfe was presented the Richard H. Amberg Award, which recognizes a club board member whose "leadership and commitment has a profound impact" on the organization's mission.
KSDK (Channel 5) anchor Rene Knott, received an Award of Merit, given to non-members who have supported the club.
Also, longtime media sales exec Robert "Bob" Fulstone and novelist Joan Silber (both 2018 Hall of Honor inductees), who were recognized with a Service to Youth Award for 30 years of club support.
