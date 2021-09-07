Boys & Girls Club inducts seven into Hall of Honor

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Time to catch up on some well-deserved honors bestowed last month by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.

Seven new members were inducted into the club's Alumni Hall of Honor. The honorees were: St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley; Sharita Davis; Gerald Fulton; Kayla Jackson-Williams; Paris Thompson; Steve Vasser; and Marsha Walls.

The Hall of Honor recognizes club alumni for "achievements in their respective fields, commitment to leadership, serving our community’s youth (and), contributions to the St. Louis community."

Nancy Wolfe was presented the Richard H. Amberg Award, which recognizes a club board member whose "leadership and commitment has a profound impact" on the organization's mission.

KSDK (Channel 5) anchor Rene Knott, received an Award of Merit, given to non-members who have supported the club.

Also, longtime media sales exec Robert "Bob" Fulstone and novelist Joan Silber (both 2018 Hall of Honor inductees), who were recognized with a Service to Youth Award for 30 years of club support.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.