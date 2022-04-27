Boys & Girls Club lauds local students at fundraiser

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis has put some well-earned money into the hands of local students.
Club member LaiJeon Williams and St. Louis Internship participant Angelia Viviano each won $1,000 scholarships after being chosen as recipients of the Joan Ellyn Silber Award for Volunteerism and Leadership.
LaiJeon is a sophomore at Whitfield School; Viviano is a senior at Hazelwood West High.
Also at the event, club member Lailah Green was given a full scholarship to Harris-Stowe State University, presented to her by university president LaTonia Collins Smith.
Anchor/reporter Michelle Li of KSDK (Channel 5) served as master of ceremonies and Dr. Joan L. Luby, a child psychiatrist and professor at Washington University, was the guest speaker.
Organizers said the luncheon fundraiser earlier this month in Clayton attracted almost 500 guests and raised more than $140,000.
