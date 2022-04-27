 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys & Girls Club lauds local students at fundraiser

  • 0
Angelia Viviano, left, and LaiJeon Williams

Angelia Viviano, left, and LaiJeon Williams were winners of $1,000 scholarships from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis (Photo by BGCGSL)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis has put some well-earned money into the hands of local students.

Club member LaiJeon Williams and St. Louis Internship participant Angelia Viviano each won $1,000 scholarships after being chosen as recipients of the Joan Ellyn Silber Award for Volunteerism and Leadership.

LaiJeon is a sophomore at Whitfield School; Viviano is a senior at Hazelwood West High.

Also at the event, club member Lailah Green was given a full scholarship to Harris-Stowe State University, presented to her by university president LaTonia Collins Smith.

Anchor/reporter Michelle Li of KSDK (Channel 5) served as master of ceremonies and Dr. Joan L. Luby, a child psychiatrist and professor at Washington University, was the guest speaker.

Organizers said the luncheon fundraiser earlier this month in Clayton attracted almost 500 guests and raised more than $140,000.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News