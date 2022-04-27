Boys & Girls Club lauds local students at fundraiser

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis has put some well-earned money into the hands of local students.

Club member LaiJeon Williams and St. Louis Internship participant Angelia Viviano each won $1,000 scholarships after being chosen as recipients of the Joan Ellyn Silber Award for Volunteerism and Leadership.

LaiJeon is a sophomore at Whitfield School; Viviano is a senior at Hazelwood West High.

Also at the event, club member Lailah Green was given a full scholarship to Harris-Stowe State University, presented to her by university president LaTonia Collins Smith.

Anchor/reporter Michelle Li of KSDK (Channel 5) served as master of ceremonies and Dr. Joan L. Luby, a child psychiatrist and professor at Washington University, was the guest speaker.

Organizers said the luncheon fundraiser earlier this month in Clayton attracted almost 500 guests and raised more than $140,000.

