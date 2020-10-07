'Boys in the Band' movie has two STL cast members

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This bureau reported several weeks ago that former STLer Tuc Watkins is one of the actors featured in the movie "Boys In The Band," now available on Netflix.

But several readers have since pointed out that no mention was made that another of the film's stars, Matt Bomer, was born in Webster Groves.

Bomer is best known for his starring role on the USA Network series "White Collar" (2009-2014).

In fairness, Bomer spent little time in STL. He was born here in 1977, but then moved to Texas, where he attended elementary and high school.

Watkins (aka Charles Curtis Watkins III), however, spent much more time here, graduating from Parkway West in 1985.

