Bravo TV tells ghostly story from Southern Illinois

Big news in a small town: Bravo (as in the television network) came to "Rocher" (as in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois.)
The eighth season of the "Don't Be Tardy" reality show — featuring the Biermann family making an RV trip around the U.S. — took them to the historic small town about 45 miles south of St. Louis in Randolph County.
The Halloween-themed episode aired Tuesday night. The show is a spin-off of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," of which STLer Andy Cohen is an executive producer.
The point of the trip, other than to hear family members say airy, silly things, was to visit the Conner House, a bed-and-breakfast with some ghost stories, and mysterious deaths of course, in its 114-year past.
According to the Daily Mail, the Biermann entourage was met at the B&B on 315 Main Street by members of the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, a group best known here for its haunted tours of the Lemp Mansion.
The news account noted that society members had orchestrated a "ghost hunt and seancé" for the family, and that "everyone was given night cameras and K2 meters to detect paranormal activity."
Prairie du Rocher is one of the oldest communities in the U.S., founded in 1718 and incorporated into a village in 1722.
It also is home to Fort des Chartres, a French colonial military installation along the Mississippi River that was first built in 1720.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.