Bravo TV tells ghostly story from Southern Illinois

Big news in a small town: Bravo (as in the television network) came to "Rocher" (as in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois.)

The eighth season of the "Don't Be Tardy" reality show — featuring the Biermann family making an RV trip around the U.S. — took them to the historic small town about 45 miles south of St. Louis in Randolph County.

The Halloween-themed episode aired Tuesday night. The show is a spin-off of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," of which STLer Andy Cohen is an executive producer.

The point of the trip, other than to hear family members say airy, silly things, was to visit the Conner House, a bed-and-breakfast with some ghost stories, and mysterious deaths of course, in its 114-year past.