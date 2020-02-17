Breaking baseball color barrier focus of Thursday talk

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Often lost in the halcyon history of the St. Louis Browns is the fact that the club was on the cutting edge of integrating baseball.

That will be the subject of a presentation by Browns expert Ed Wheatley later this week at the Maplewood Public Library.

Wheatley is president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society, and a co-author of the book "The St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team."

On July 20, 1947 — two weeks after Larry Doby of Cleveland became the second black player, after Jackie Robinson in 1946, to play in the major leagues — the Browns became the first team in history to field two black players in the same game.

Outfielders Willard Brown and Hank Thompson both started a game that day against the Red Sox.

Thompson and Brown, who had been playing with the Kansas City Monarchs, were signed by Browns executive Bill DeWitt Sr. to attract black fans to games.

Thompson also was the third black player to start in the majors, when he appeared for the Browns on July 17.