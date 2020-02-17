Breaking baseball color barrier focus of Thursday talk

Often lost in the halcyon history of the St. Louis Browns is the fact that the club was on the cutting edge of integrating baseball.
That will be the subject of a presentation by Browns expert Ed Wheatley later this week at the Maplewood Public Library.
Wheatley is president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society, and a co-author of the book "The St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team."
On July 20, 1947 — two weeks after Larry Doby of Cleveland became the second black player, after Jackie Robinson in 1946, to play in the major leagues — the Browns became the first team in history to field two black players in the same game.
Outfielders Willard Brown and Hank Thompson both started a game that day against the Red Sox.
Thompson and Brown, who had been playing with the Kansas City Monarchs, were signed by Browns executive Bill DeWitt Sr. to attract black fans to games.
Thompson also was the third black player to start in the majors, when he appeared for the Browns on July 17.
Thompson's appearance made the Browns the southernmost team to integrate. The Cardinals did not field a black player, Tom Alston, until 1954.
The American-League Browns played here from 1902 through 1953, when they moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles.
The one-hour presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 7550 Lohmeyer Avenue in Maplewood. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call (314) 781-2174.