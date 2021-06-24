 Skip to main content
Brigit Mahoney hired for national Fox Weather service
Brigit Mahoney hired for national Fox Weather service

As the rumor mill hinted at last month, former KTVI (Channel 2) meteorologist Brigit Mahoney will be joining the new Fox ad-supported streaming weather service.

Mahoney, who left KTVI on June 11, will be one of six meteorologists who will provide the weather reports on Fox Weather, an online channel set to make its debut later this year.

Mahoney is slated to work as a co-anchor during the day, a release from Fox Weather stated.

New KTVI meteorologist Brigit Mahoney

KTVI meteorologist Brigit Mahoney. (Photo by KTVI-Channel 2)

Mahoney has a bachelor's degree in atmospheric science from the University of Missouri. She was hired at KTVI in June 2019, after a two-year stint at KMIZ (Channel 17) in Columbia. 

In making the announcement, Sharri Berg, president of Fox Weather, said the six anchors will work from the service's studios in New York, but will "each bring their own unique perspective and local experience from all regions across the country ..."

The five other meteorologists come from areas of the U.S. other than the Midwest.

One of those five forecasters is Stephen Morgan, who earned his bachelor's degree in meteorology from St. Louis University. Before taking a job in Texas in 2019, he brought the weather at KRBK (Channel 22) in Springfield, Missouri.

June 11 will be my last day at FOX 2 🙁 I am so exited for a new adventure, but equally as bummed to leave St. Louis. A city is a city, but the people here have made all the difference. Thank you for being so welcoming and making STL feel like home, from my coworkers, friends, viewers, everyone!June 11 will be my last day at FOX 2 🙁 I am so exited for a new adventure, but equally as bummed to leave St. Louis. A city is a city, but the people here have made all the difference. Thank you for being so welcoming and making STL feel like home, from my coworkers, friends, viewers, everyone!

