Brigit Mahoney leaving KTVI weather team

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A change in the weather is coming, at least at KTVI (Channel 2).

Brigit Mahoney will be parting ways with the station after her shift on June 11.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I am so exited for a new adventure, but equally as bummed to leave St. Louis," Mahoney said in a Facebook post. ""A city is a city, but the people here have made all the difference."

As to her new adventure, Mahoney said it was "still under wraps" — though some industry wags suspect she will be joining Fox Weather, an online channel set to make its debut later this summer.

Mahoney has a bachelor's degree in atmospheric science from the University of Missouri. She was hired at KTVI in June 2019, after a two-year stint at KMIZ (Channel 17) in Columbia.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.