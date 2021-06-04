 Skip to main content
Brigit Mahoney leaving KTVI weather team
Brigit Mahoney leaving KTVI weather team

A change in the weather is coming, at least at KTVI (Channel 2).

Brigit Mahoney will be parting ways with the station after her shift on June 11.

New KTVI meteorologist Brigit Mahoney

KTVI meteorologist Brigit Mahoney. (Photo by KTVI-Channel 2)

"I am so exited for a new adventure, but equally as bummed to leave St. Louis," Mahoney said in a Facebook post. ""A city is a city, but the people here have made all the difference."

"I am so exited for a new adventure, but equally as bummed to leave St. Louis," Mahoney said in a Facebook post. "A city is a city, but the people here have made all the difference."

As to her new adventure, Mahoney said it was "still under wraps" — though some industry wags suspect she will be joining Fox Weather, an online channel set to make its debut later this summer.

Mahoney has a bachelor's degree in atmospheric science from the University of Missouri. She was hired at KTVI in June 2019, after a two-year stint at KMIZ (Channel 17) in Columbia. 

