Browns catcher who roomed with Doby, caught Gibson's debut, meeting with fans
Browns catcher who roomed with Doby, caught Gibson's debut, meeting with fans

St Louis Browns 1944

The 1944 American League champion St. Louis Browns.

 AP

With the death Wednesday of football great Gale Sayers, talk resurfaced about how he and teammate Brian Piccolo broke racial barriers as roommates when the Chicago Bears were on the road.

But if you'd like to talk with one-half of one of the first interracial road pairs in Major League Baseball, then the Oct. 2 meeting of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society is right in your wheelhouse.

J.W. Porter, a backup catcher who made his MLB debut with the Browns in 1952, was with the Cleveland Indians in 1958 and roomed with Larry Doby, the second Black player in MLB after Jackie Robinson.

Porter, who left the Browns for military service during the Korean War in 1952-53, returned to play three years in Detroit and a year in Washington before joining Cleveland in 1958.

Another interesting fact about Porter: He was the first person to catch Cardinal great Bob Gibson when the Hall of Fame hurler made his major league debut with the Redbirds in 1959.

Porter, 87, is the youngest of the eight surviving Browns players.

The video chat will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2. Fan club members will get email information about reserving a spot for the Zoom meeting, and nonmembers can email stlbrowns@swbell.net to join the club.

