Browns fan club plans 'day' at Cardinals game on May 12

Albert Pujols is back ... and so are the Browns.

The St. Louis Browns Historical Society plans to represent their favorite long-gone ballclub on May 12, when the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Baltimore Orioles.

For the sadly unaware, the Browns played here in the American League from 1902 through 1953, when they moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles.

Top team tub-thumper Ed Wheatley said that he has been talking with team president Bill DeWitt III and his staff to come up with a plan to recognize the Brownies history at the 12:15 p.m. Saturday game.

(Snide note: Any recognition would be more than anything ever done by the Orioles, who don't include Browns players' achievements in their franchise records.)

Wheatley said the fan club now has a block of 40 tickets reserved along the first base line (section 136, rows 5-10) that are $40 apiece.

"We'd love to see everyone there in their best Browns gear," said Wheatley, president of the historical society.

Wheatley said anyone wanting tickets or more information should email him at stlbrowns@swbell.net.

Some history: The Browns were perennial cellar-dwellers during their 52 seasons in our fair burg — except for 1944, when they lost to the Cardinals in the "Streetcar Series."

And their most famous moment in American culture just so happened to involve the DeWitt family.

In 1951, club chairman William O. Dewitt Jr., was the son of Browns owner William DeWitt Sr. and a batboy on the team. It was his uniform that was used by midget Eddie Gaedel, for his iconic appearance as a pinch-hitter.

Wheatley is the co-author, along with Bill Borst and Bill Rogers, of the book "St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team." Released in 2017, the book formed the foundation for two subsequent documentaries.

He also is the author of "Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues."

