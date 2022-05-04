 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Browns fans packing stands for Cards game next week

Originally hoping for 40 or so fans, the St. Louis Browns Historical Society reports now that about 200 diamond devotees have grabbed tickets to an upcoming game that will honor STL's old American League ballclub.

On May 12, the Cardinals will face the Baltimore Orioles in a 12:15 p.m. game at Busch Stadium.

For the unknowing, the Browns played here from 1902 through 1953, then moved to Baltimore to become the Orioles. During 52 seasons here, the Browns were perennial cellar-dwellers — except for 1944, when they lost to the Cards in the "Streetcar Series."

St Louis Browns 1944

The 1944 American League champion St. Louis Browns.

"We got word from (Cards president) Bill DeWitt III that the whole game will center around saluting the Browns," fan club chief Ed Wheatley said.

The festivities will include Browns trivia between innings and showing big-board videos of fan club members, Wheatley said.

"There also will be a salute to Ed Mickelson, who will be at the game," he said. "He's almost 96 and one of only four surviving members of the Browns."

Duane Pillette

Duane Pillette, the losing pitcher in the Browns last game, packs away his equipment as son Geary and teammate Ed Mickelson look on. Post-Dispatch photo.

Mickelson attended Washington University and was signed in 1950 by the Cardinals. He was acquired by the Browns in 1953 and appeared as a back-up first baseman and pinch hitter.

Tickets are available along the first base line (section 135-136), at $40 apiece. For tickets or more information, email Wheatley at stlbrowns@swbell.net.

