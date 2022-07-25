 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buckminster Fuller, former St. Louis figure, subject of new biography

"Fuller Dome" on the SIU Edwardsville campus

"Fuller Dome," home of the SIUE Center for Spirituality and Sustainability (Photo by Southern Illinois University)

R. Buckminster Fuller, everyone’s favorite geodesic dome guy and one-time Southern Illinois University superstar, is the subject of a full-length biography being released next week.

On Aug. 2, “Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller” by Alec Nevala-Lee will hit the bookshelves.

LOOK BACK- CLIMATRON - R. Buckminster Fuller, creator of the geodesic dome, shows a model of his design for a collapsible dwelling on the moon for astronauts in June 1963. Fuller generated hundreds of ideas, from teardrop-shaped cars to a massive geodesic dome over part of East St. Louis. He left Harvard University without a degree, but worked and taught at Washington University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and was near the height of his fame when the Climatron was built. He died in Los Angeles in 1983 and age 87. (Post-Dispatch)

While the geodesic dome is the lasting legacy of Fuller’s life, the book is being touted as the first to examine his influence on modern technology startup entrepreneurs such as Apple icon Steve Jobs.

A designer and futurist, Fuller began making cultural waves in the early 1950s. In 1954, he got a patent for his famous dome, touting it on a “more is less” philosophy: The dome encloses more volume than other structures of similar size and weight, and can be built relatively cheaply with environmentally friendly materials.

In 1959, he came to work at SIU-Edwardsville and stayed until the early 1970s. During his time here, the home he and his wife lived in was a geodesic dome.

Friend of Buckminster Fuller

December 1966 -- Buckminster Fuller sits in his library on the mezzanine beneath a geodesic dome. Fuller says his heating bill is half as much as it would be in a rectangular house of the same floorspace, about 13,000 square feet, because the dome presents less surface to the outside air. Photo by Robert LaRouche, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Toward the end of his stay in STL, Fuller joined forces with another cultural giant, Katherine Dunham of East St. Louis. A famous choreographer and activist, Dunham was looking for ways to stop the decline of East St. Louis and reached out to Fuller and his associates.

Fuller garnered massive media attention with his plan to cover a massive portion of the city with a mile-wide dome. But with a price tag of about $800 million, the proposal never caught on with the community or investors.

Fuller’s impact on STL is most widely illustrated by the Climatron at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Opening in 1960 and designed by local architects, it was the first time a geodesic dome was used as a greenhouse.

Fuller died in 1983 in Los Angeles; he was 87.

