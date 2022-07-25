Buckminster Fuller, former St. Louis figure, subject of new biography

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

R. Buckminster Fuller, everyone’s favorite geodesic dome guy and one-time Southern Illinois University superstar, is the subject of a full-length biography being released next week.

On Aug. 2, “Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller” by Alec Nevala-Lee will hit the bookshelves.

While the geodesic dome is the lasting legacy of Fuller’s life, the book is being touted as the first to examine his influence on modern technology startup entrepreneurs such as Apple icon Steve Jobs.

A designer and futurist, Fuller began making cultural waves in the early 1950s. In 1954, he got a patent for his famous dome, touting it on a “more is less” philosophy: The dome encloses more volume than other structures of similar size and weight, and can be built relatively cheaply with environmentally friendly materials.

In 1959, he came to work at SIU-Edwardsville and stayed until the early 1970s. During his time here, the home he and his wife lived in was a geodesic dome.

Toward the end of his stay in STL, Fuller joined forces with another cultural giant, Katherine Dunham of East St. Louis. A famous choreographer and activist, Dunham was looking for ways to stop the decline of East St. Louis and reached out to Fuller and his associates.

Fuller garnered massive media attention with his plan to cover a massive portion of the city with a mile-wide dome. But with a price tag of about $800 million, the proposal never caught on with the community or investors.

Fuller’s impact on STL is most widely illustrated by the Climatron at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Opening in 1960 and designed by local architects, it was the first time a geodesic dome was used as a greenhouse.

Fuller died in 1983 in Los Angeles; he was 87.