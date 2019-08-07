This bureau broke the news Tuesday that St. Louis is one of the top 10 friendliest cities in the U.S when it comes to caring for our pets.
Sadly, the latest animal-kingdom bulletin shows that our mighty metro also ranks high when it comes to pests.
According to the National Pest Management Association’s latest report, we are among the 10 worst — as in buggiest — in the nation.
The pest patrol said: "After having one of its wettest Mays on record, above-average temperatures and precipitation predicted for August will allow mosquito populations to flourish into fall."
The Vector Sectors report, which looks only at disease-carrying pests, notes that mosquitoes are the bearers of dengue, malaria, encephalitis, yellow fever and the Nile and Zika viruses (not to mention being annoying and totally gross).
While not much can be done to spin this into good news, at least one of our major-city neighbors, Chicago, has it worse. The same wet conditions in the Windy City have caused a major increase in both the mosquito and tick populations.
Other big cities on the association's swat list are: Austin, Texas; Detroit; New Orleans (no mention of Buick-sized cockroaches); Oklahoma City; Philadelphia; Salt Lake City; Tampa, Florida; and Washington (no mention of politicians).