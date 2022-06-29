Build-a-Bear hubby stuffs Megan Green’s campaign coffers

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Call it “Build-a-Board Prez.”

Bob Fox, husband of Build-a-Bear owner/founder Maxine Clark, is tossing dollars and thumping the tub for Alderman Megan Ellyia Green, D-15th Ward, in the upcoming race for St. Louis aldermanic president.

In an email sent on June 23 (likely another “reply all” faux pas) and obtained by the Post-Dispatch, Fox tells the recipient that he “would love for you to join me in supporting Meg for Aldermanic Board President.”

“I just sent her $2,500, the max for the primary which will be held on Sept. 13,” the email said.

More interesting, the email also claims that “Tj” (Mayor Tishaura Jones?) “is 110% behind (Green) but cannot make a public announcement of support just yet.”

“With Megan and Tj working together, great things can be accomplished, but first we must get Megan elected,” the email concludes.

Green and Alderman Jack Coatar, D-7th Ward, are the only two to file for the board presidency so far, which is open due to Lewis Reed’s resignation under federal indictment for corruption. Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, recently said she would not run for the post.

Fox also mentions Coatar in the email, saying he is Green’s “main competition and already has 200K stashed away from his last race when he ran unopposed.”

On Wednesday, Coatar said he is aware of Fox’s support for Green, then pointed out two errors in the email.

“I don’t have $200 thousand, I have $100,000; and I didn’t run unopposed last election,” said Coatar, who defeated Shedrick “Nato Caliph” Kelley in April.

“I didn’t expect (Fox) to be behind me, but I’d at least like him to get his facts straight,” Coatar said.

Fox is chairman of the Clark-Fox Family Foundation, which has been active in local politics and charter school issues.

