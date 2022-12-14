 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building schedule allows KMOV to move in May to St. Louis County

As the holidays near, so does the move by KMOV (Channel 4) out of St. Louis.

Keystone Construction Co. said they have begun work on the television station’s new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and studios.

New KMOV studios and office in Maryland Heights

New KMOV studios and office in Maryland Heights (Photo by Keystone Construction Co.)

The company said work on the building should be done in time for the station to pack its boxes and teleprompters and relocate by May.

Earlier this year, Gray Media Group Inc., owners of KMOV, paid about $8.7 million for a three-story office building owned by Biomedical Partners II LLC.

The two-acre site is at 77 Progress Parkway in Maryland Heights, just north of Westport Plaza and east of Interstate 270. Shortly after the sale, station honchos said they had hoped to move by late 2023.

The company noted that the new headquarters will include two broadcast studios, a large newsroom, dressing rooms, control rooms, data center, seven transmission satellites and, yes, a fitness center.

When KMOV (Channel 4) moves, after 55 years on the St. Louis riverfront, it will leave only one of St. Louis’ three major-network stations in the city St. Louis.

KSDK (Channel 5) remains downtown at 1000 Market Street. KTVI (Channel 2) moved to Maryland Heights in 2009, leaving its longtime home at Hampton and Oakland avenues.

KMOV (then KMOX) began broadcasting in 1968 from its current site in the Gateway Tower at 1 South Memorial Drive.

