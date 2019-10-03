Subscribe for 99¢
August A. Busch Jr. and son toast a beer

To celebrate production of the ten millionth barrel of beer, August A. Busch Jr. (right) and his son August III share a toast with other officials of the company on Dec. 15, 1964. Although Anheuser-Busch is a huge company, it still is closely controlled by the descendants of Ebernard Anheuser and Adolphus and Lily Busch. In high level conferences, the company is often referred to as "the family". In times of crisis, a favored phrase is, "What would grandfather have done?"

 David Glick

Looks like two bio-series about STL's brewing Busch Family are in the Hollywood works — including one based on a book by two former Post-Dispatch reporters.

Entertainment publication Deadline reported Wednesday that plans are afoot to create a television series out of the 1991 tome "Under the Influence," written by former P-D reporters Peter Hernon and Terry Ganey.

STL local lawyer Joseph E. Martineau of the Lewis Rice firm represented Ganey and Hernon in the deal with 101 Studios.

101 Studios' best-known project to date is "Yellowstone," a series with Kevin Costner that airs on the Paramount Network.

David Glasser, head of 101 Studios, called the Busch story a "phenomenal saga. To have the opportunity to tell the story of one of America’s most fascinating and influential families is a thrill," he said.

This news comes on the heels of last week's announcement that CBS had acquired the rights to "Bitter Brew," a 2012 book by William Knoedelseder, Deadline reported.

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.