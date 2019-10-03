Looks like two bio-series about STL's brewing Busch Family are in the Hollywood works — including one based on a book by two former Post-Dispatch reporters.
Entertainment publication Deadline reported Wednesday that plans are afoot to create a television series out of the 1991 tome "Under the Influence," written by former P-D reporters Peter Hernon and Terry Ganey.
STL local lawyer Joseph E. Martineau of the Lewis Rice firm represented Ganey and Hernon in the deal with 101 Studios.
101 Studios' best-known project to date is "Yellowstone," a series with Kevin Costner that airs on the Paramount Network.
David Glasser, head of 101 Studios, called the Busch story a "phenomenal saga. To have the opportunity to tell the story of one of America’s most fascinating and influential families is a thrill," he said.
This news comes on the heels of last week's announcement that CBS had acquired the rights to "Bitter Brew," a 2012 book by William Knoedelseder, Deadline reported.