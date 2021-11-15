 Skip to main content
Cahokia Mounds co-stars in upcoming Chicago PBS program
In a surprising development, Chicago apparently has discovered that a rather large portion of the state of Illinois seems to be attached to its southern border.

And if you need proof of this epiphany, a public television program making its debut next month on WTTW in Chicago — "Beyond Chicago From the Air" — stands as evidence.

The main downstate Illinois location featured in the program — and by "downstate," this bureau means someplace actually south of Springfield — is none other than our mighty metro's archaeological gem, Cahokia Mounds.

One of the most significant historical sites in North America, the mounds are the remains of a sophisticated prehistoric Native American civilization that thrived in this area from A.D. 600-1300.

It is the largest pre-Columbian settlement north of Mexico and one of only 24 sites in the U.S. designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations.

Also include will be a segment on the Great River Road, a 2,000 mile stretch of U.S. roads that passes through STL on the east side of the Mississippi River.

The show will make its debut at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 on WTTW, Chicago's PBS station. Then it will be available to view on a companion website: wttw.com/beyondchicago.

