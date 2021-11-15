Cahokia Mounds co-stars in upcoming Chicago PBS program

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In a surprising development, Chicago apparently has discovered that a rather large portion of the state of Illinois seems to be attached to its southern border.

And if you need proof of this epiphany, a public television program making its debut next month on WTTW in Chicago — "Beyond Chicago From the Air" — stands as evidence.

The main downstate Illinois location featured in the program — and by "downstate," this bureau means someplace actually south of Springfield — is none other than our mighty metro's archaeological gem, Cahokia Mounds.

One of the most significant historical sites in North America, the mounds are the remains of a sophisticated prehistoric Native American civilization that thrived in this area from A.D. 600-1300.

It is the largest pre-Columbian settlement north of Mexico and one of only 24 sites in the U.S. designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations.