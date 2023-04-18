Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cori Bush said yes ... so it seems.

While declining in the last month to answer media questions about whether she would keep her husband, Cortney Merritts, on her campaign payroll, the latest report from Bush indicates that the business relationship with her personal partner indeed continues.

U.S. Rep. Bush, D-St. Louis, and Merritts, an East St. Louis native, were married in mid-February.

Raw data included with the April 15 report to the Federal Election Commission shows post-nuptial payments to "Merritts" for security services. Payments of $2,500 were made on Feb. 15 and March 14.

Merritts also was paid twice shortly before the wedding, with $2,500 payments on Jan. 19 and Feb. 6, according to the reports that cover the first three months of 2023.

In 2022, Merritt’s was paid $62,359 by Bush's campaign for security services, according to FEC records.

Saying that Merritts is not employed by the U.S. Congress, Bush's congressional office has referred questions to an email address for Bush’s campaign. Neither the congressional office in Washington nor the local St. Louis site had a telephone number for Bush’s campaign.

Repeated attempts to reach the campaign through that email address have failed, including two more attempts made on Tuesday.

The Bush-Merritts arrangement is the subject of two complaints filed last month with the FEC.

A conservative political-action committee, Committee to Defeat the President, called Bush's campaign fund her "personal piggy bank" and has alleged that Merritts’ employment violates two federal campaign laws.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust also has filed a similar FEC complaint.

The complaints allege that the Bush campaign has improperly converted campaign funds to personal use; and has fraudulently reported a false purpose for campaign disbursements.

The FEC does not comment on complaints, a spokesman said.

FEC rules do not contain a blanket prohibition on candidates employing family members. The rule states that campaign funds may be used to pay family members, as long it is for a “bona fide service” and “reflect the fair market value.”

In all, the latest campaign report shows the Bush campaign raised about $144,000 in the first three months of 2023, and spent about $111,000.

