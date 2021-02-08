Cardinals, Blues offer decent game prices, study shows

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STL's strong base of sports fans — both a fanatical and frugal lot — will be pleased to know that the cost of attending a Cardinals or Blues games is a decent deal.

TN Bets, a gambling website, recently analyzed the cost to attend a game for all major sports leagues, a review that did not include professional soccer.

The factors used in the rankings were price of one general admission ticket, parking, two of the cheapest beers, and one of the cheapest hot dogs.

In baseball, the Redbirds are ranked No. 11 out of the 30 major-league teams, with an average cost of $68.22 to attend a game. The MLB average is $67.39.

The most expensive baseball game is found at the budget-unfriendly confines of Wrigley Field, where the cost is $109.78. The cheapest is an Arizona Diamondbacks game at $46.38.

When it comes to the bladed sport, the Blues skated in slightly below the National Hockey League average, ranked at No. 20 out of 31 teams, with a cost of $101.20. The NHL average is $114.47.