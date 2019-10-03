When the Cards come home Sunday for Game 3 of the National League Division Series against Atlanta, the team wants fans to rally — and bring some pep with them.
At noon Sunday, the Cardinals faithful are invited to a rally at Ballpark Village, at the Missouri Lottery Outdoor Stage/Busch II Infield.
Deejay Todd Thomas and Cards organist Dwayne Hilton will provide the tunes, and Fredbird will be on hand to stir up supporters before the 3:10 p.m. game.
The first 40,000 fans entering the game (gates open at 12:40 p.m.) will receive a rally towel from Phillips 66.
For the pregame, longtime Blues baritone Charles Glenn will sing the National Anthem and ceremonial first pitches will be tossed by Hall of Famers Whitey Herzog and Bruce Sutter.