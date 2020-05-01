Cards SS Paul DeJong teams with Topps to collect learners

DeJong played college baseball at Illinois State University, his first stint as a "Redbird." And if the baseball career hadn't happen, he was ready to apply to medical schools.

"I was glad I ended up being (at Illinois State) for four years. I took a redshirt year so I could learn to be a catcher, which is the position I was drafted at," he said. "But it also allowed me to finish and get my bachelor's degree in biochemistry."

This is a first, the partnership between an MLB player and the "Topps of the Class" project. And it has given DeJong something to do while baseball is shut down for the coronavirus outbreak.

As for DeJong's work-from-home routine, he has kept busy recently by moving into a new apartment. And he has stayed busy working out with his double-play partner, second baseman Kolten Wong.

"Kolten and I are treating this like it's January-February, like it's before spring training, because the last spring training was almost like having none at all," he said.

And he is getting a kick out of helping young people discover the science involved in the sport he loves.

"Everything can be described by mathematics, numbers. And that's a separate experience from the one I get from playing," DeJong said.

"When you're on the field, you don't see the numbers. It's more artistic, a new drama every night."

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.