Cards SS Paul DeJong teams with Topps to collect learners

Who knew we were doing math as we studied the back of our baseball cards and figured out how many shutouts Bob Gibson averaged for the Cardinals in his prime years of 1962-70?
But now, the Topps Company — with Redbird shortstop Paul DeJong batting leadoff — has stepped to the plate with its "Topps of the Class" program that aims to help children study during the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, to recognize Teacher Appreciation Week, Topps will post lessons and activities on social media — @Topps on Twitter, facebook.com/Topps and instagram.com/topps — that teachers and parents can use to help teach their children and keep them engaged by using baseball cards.
Each day of the week, Topps will share a new activity and quiz on various subjects, including math, English, physical education and art.
And as a video from MLB explains, DeJong wants students to submit baseball-related science questions by video on social media. DeJong will answer some of those questions and the students who submit them will get special autographed cards mailed to them.
On two of the three cards, DeJong is sporting a lab coat to promote science. And in one of those two, he is shown with chemist and baseball fan Lawrence Rocks, a retired professor.
Rocks is a chemistry professor emeritus at Long Island University and the author of the 1972 book "The Energy Crisis," which was a major influence on energy policy and the creation of the U.S. Department of Energy.
Two years ago, baseball fan Rocks appeared on MLB Network to highlight his new work in sports chemistry. The following year, Rocks even had his own Topps baseball card.
This is not DeJong's first work with Rocks. In 2018, he assisted Rocks in a laboratory, testing the effect that temperature has on a baseball's liveliness.
"The best was in the low- to mid-70s; I think 74 degrees was the ideal," DeJong said. "If it's too cold, the ball is brittle. But if it gets too warm, it becomes mushy."
On the third card of this new set, DeJong is shown with the professor's son, Burton Rocks, a lawyer, author and sports agent who represents DeJong.
As the back of the three Topps cards explains, DeJong's love of things scientific is something of a family tradition.
He credits his scientific nature to his grandmother, Sharon Whipple, a University of Wisconsin grad who worked as a chemist for Dow Chemical Co. "I was always into science as a kid, and my grandmother used to help me with my science-fair projects," he said.
DeJong played college baseball at Illinois State University, his first stint as a "Redbird." And if the baseball career hadn't happen, he was ready to apply to medical schools.
"I was glad I ended up being (at Illinois State) for four years. I took a redshirt year so I could learn to be a catcher, which is the position I was drafted at," he said. "But it also allowed me to finish and get my bachelor's degree in biochemistry."
This is a first, the partnership between an MLB player and the "Topps of the Class" project. And it has given DeJong something to do while baseball is shut down for the coronavirus outbreak.
As for DeJong's work-from-home routine, he has kept busy recently by moving into a new apartment. And he has stayed busy working out with his double-play partner, second baseman Kolten Wong.
"Kolten and I are treating this like it's January-February, like it's before spring training, because the last spring training was almost like having none at all," he said.
And he is getting a kick out of helping young people discover the science involved in the sport he loves.
"Everything can be described by mathematics, numbers. And that's a separate experience from the one I get from playing," DeJong said.
"When you're on the field, you don't see the numbers. It's more artistic, a new drama every night."
