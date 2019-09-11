Carmen Dence will be the guest of highest honor later this month at a soiree set by the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis.
The founder and director of Grupo Atlantico, Dence will receive the organization's Anthony B. Ramirez Esperanza (Hope) Award.
Grupo Atlantico celebrates the cultural heritage of the people of the Atlantic coast of Colombia and other Caribbean regions.
Dence also is a retired radiology researcher of 37 years at Washington University's medical school. For years, she has sponsored scholarships to benefit Latin women and full-time student members of Grupo Atlantico.
Also being lauded, with the Chairman’s Champion Award, will be Don Willey, business manager of the Laborers Union Local 110.
The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 27, 2019, at the Missouri Athletic Club, 405 Washington Ave. in downtown St. Louis. For information or tickets, contact Antonio Maldonado at stlhlg@gmail.com or 314-764-7691.