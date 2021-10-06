'Carney's Kids' benefit remains virtual affair this year

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Radio raconteur John Carney has just finished spending the last two weeks quarantined with Covid-19, broadcasting his afternoon show on KTRS (550 AM) from his basement studio and trying to recuperate.
"Since I have the studio, I only missed one air shift," Carney said. "But I did have to miss the Rolling Stones concert and my 40th high school reunion.
Although Carney is back to his unusual self, his annual Halloween-themed benefit for Carney's Kids Foundation returns to being a virtual affair for the second straight year.
The event, "Trick-Or Trivia," will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. There also will be a silent auction and attendance prizes. Cost is $15. To register, go to carneyskids.org.
(EDITOR'S NOTE: Joe Holleman appears regularly on the late morning show on KTRS.)
