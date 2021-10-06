'Carney's Kids' benefit remains virtual affair this year

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Radio raconteur John Carney has just finished spending the last two weeks quarantined with Covid-19, broadcasting his afternoon show on KTRS (550 AM) from his basement studio and trying to recuperate.

"Since I have the studio, I only missed one air shift," Carney said. "But I did have to miss the Rolling Stones concert and my 40th high school reunion.

Although Carney is back to his unusual self, his annual Halloween-themed benefit for Carney's Kids Foundation returns to being a virtual affair for the second straight year.

The event, "Trick-Or Trivia," will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. There also will be a silent auction and attendance prizes. Cost is $15. To register, go to carneyskids.org.

