'Carney's Kids' benefit remains virtual affair this year
'Carney's Kids' benefit remains virtual affair this year

John Carney at a past "Carney's Kids" fundraiser.

Radio raconteur John Carney has just finished spending the last two weeks quarantined with Covid-19, broadcasting his afternoon show on KTRS (550 AM) from his basement studio and trying to recuperate.

"Since I have the studio, I only missed one air shift," Carney said. "But I did have to miss the Rolling Stones concert and my 40th high school reunion.

Although Carney is back to his unusual self, his annual Halloween-themed benefit for Carney's Kids Foundation returns to being a virtual affair for the second straight year.

The event, "Trick-Or Trivia," will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. There also will be a silent auction and attendance prizes. Cost is $15. To register, go to carneyskids.org.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Joe Holleman appears regularly on the late morning show on KTRS.)

