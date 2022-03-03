Cat Neville joins Explore St. Louis as VP spokesperson

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Best known for pushing plates of food in magazines and on television, Catherine "Cat" Neville now will serve up selling points for the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission.

On March 14, Neville will start as vice president of communications for the gang that beats the marketing drum for St. Louis and St. Louis County.

In a press release, the commission (aka "Explore St. Louis") said Neville will be the group's official spokesperson and "provide the press with deep insight drawn from her wide-ranging media experience."

Neville hit the local limelight in 1999, when she and Allyson Mace founded Sauce magazine in 1999. She sold her interest in the publication in 2010 and launched Feast magazine. (Feast, like the Post-Dispatch, is a Lee Enterprises company.)

In 2021, Neville ankled Feast and went to work for the Dierberg Educational Foundation as chief curator and creative director of the Hermann Farm and Museum, a non-profit operation for sustainable agriculture.

In 2018, Neville launched the television show "Tastemakers," which aired for two seasons on KETC (Channel 9). She will remain as producer and host of the show, whose third season has been delayed by pandemic precautions.

