 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat Neville leaves 'Feast' to work for Dierberg foundation
0 comments

Cat Neville leaves 'Feast' to work for Dierberg foundation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After 11 years at the helm of Feast magazine, Catherine "Cat" Neville ankled that publication last week to take a job with Dierberg's.

More specifically, the former Feast publisher said in a Facebook post last week that she will go to work for the Dierberg Educational Foundation as chief curator and creative director of the Hermann Farm and Museum.

Hermann Farm is a nonprofit operation that aims to turn the restored 19th century farm into a center for sustainable agriculture and culinary innovation.

Neville started her food-news career in 1999 when she and Allyson Mace founded Sauce magazine in 1999.

Neville sold her interest in the publication to Mace in 2010 and launched Feast magazine. (Feast, like the Post-Dispatch, is a Lee Enterprises company.)

In 2018, Neville launched the television show "Tastemakers," which has aired for two seasons on KETC (Channel 9).

In the post announcing her departure from Feast, Neville said the show will return for a third season, which was delayed by pandemic precautions. No specific date has been set for its return, she said.

Cat Neville

Catherine 'Cat' Neville

 Tuan Lee
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories May 5, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports