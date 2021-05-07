Cat Neville leaves 'Feast' to work for Dierberg foundation

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After 11 years at the helm of Feast magazine, Catherine "Cat" Neville ankled that publication last week to take a job with Dierberg's.

More specifically, the former Feast publisher said in a Facebook post last week that she will go to work for the Dierberg Educational Foundation as chief curator and creative director of the Hermann Farm and Museum.

Hermann Farm is a nonprofit operation that aims to turn the restored 19th century farm into a center for sustainable agriculture and culinary innovation.

Neville started her food-news career in 1999 when she and Allyson Mace founded Sauce magazine in 1999.

Neville sold her interest in the publication to Mace in 2010 and launched Feast magazine. (Feast, like the Post-Dispatch, is a Lee Enterprises company.)

In 2018, Neville launched the television show "Tastemakers," which has aired for two seasons on KETC (Channel 9).

In the post announcing her departure from Feast, Neville said the show will return for a third season, which was delayed by pandemic precautions. No specific date has been set for its return, she said.

