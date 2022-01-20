Catholic support organization lands new CEO

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Roman Catholic Foundation has named Joe Bestgen as its new president and chief executive.

Bestgen will take over his new duties on Jan. 31. In the top spot, he succeeds founder Mark Guyol, who will remain with the organization as a senior advisor.

Most recently, Bestgen had been chief executive at Marygrove, a Catholic Charities agency that provides residential treatment center for children and young adults. He had been at that post since June 2018.

The foundation was created in 2013 to help financially sustain Catholic ministries, parishes and schools in the STL area.

