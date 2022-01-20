 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catholic support organization lands new CEO

  • 0
Joe Bestgen

Joe Bestgen (Photo by Roman Catholic Foundation)
{{featured_button_text}}

The Roman Catholic Foundation has named Joe Bestgen as its new president and chief executive.

Bestgen will take over his new duties on Jan. 31. In the top spot, he succeeds founder Mark Guyol, who will remain with the organization as a senior advisor.

Most recently, Bestgen had been chief executive at Marygrove, a Catholic Charities agency that provides residential treatment center for children and young adults. He had been at that post since June 2018.

The foundation was created in 2013 to help financially sustain Catholic ministries, parishes and schools in the STL area.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News