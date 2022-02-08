Centene charity chief picked as new United Way chair

The United Way of Greater St. Louis has tabbed Keith Williamson as the chair of its board of directors for the next two years.
Williamson, president of the Centene Charitable Foundation, will serve as chair until 2024. He succeeds Ameren vice president Michael Moehn in that position.
“This year is a very special milestone as United Way celebrates its 100-year anniversary," Williamson said in a statement. "And I am honored to serve as board chair during this exciting time in the organization’s history."
Williamson became the head of Centene’s foundation in 2020, after having spent 13 years as its general counsel.
Williamson is no stranger to philanthropic efforts. He has been the board chair for the Urban League of Metro St. Louis and has served on numerous local boards, including the St. Louis Art Museum and the Mathew-Dickeys Boys & Girls Club.
United Way also appointed 11 new members to its board: Abel Anderson; Paris Forest; Brian Gibson; Katy Jochum; P.K. Johnson V; John Koppin; Laura B. Ray; Anne Ritter; Patrick Smith; Charles Stewart; and Nora Stupp-Coggin.