Chaminade High grad donates $1.1 billion to Stanford

Stanford gets $1B for climate change school from John Doerr

FILE - Venture capitalist John Doerr at Renmatix's planned new headquarters and research center, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, in King of Prussia, Pa. Stanford University has received a $1.1 billion. gift from venture capitalist John Doerr and his wife, Ann, to fund a new school focusing on climate change. The gift announced Tuesday, May 3, 2022 will create a new school at Stanford that combines several existing departments and institutes as well as hiring dozens of new faculty members over a decade.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

John Doerr, an STL native and incredibly wealthy Chaminade High grad (Class of 1969), just dropped a cool billion dollars and some change on Stanford University.

Doerr and his wife, Ann, donated $1.1 billion to establish the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, the university reported on Wednesday. It is the largest contribution ever made to the school.

Doerr, 70, is chairman of the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, according to Forbes — which estimates his net worth at $11.1 billion.

Forbes also has noted that Doerr is the only investor to appear on the financial publication's "Midas List" of top venture capitalists every year for the past two decades. He is best known in money circles for being an early investor in Google, Amazon, DoorDash and Slack.

Along with about $500 million from other donors, Stanford will aim to address climate and sustainability issues. Existing institutes for energy and the environment will become part of the new Doerr school.

