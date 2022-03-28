Charlie Brennan leaving KMOX in May

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After almost 34 years as a major voice on KMOX (1120 AM), host Charlie Brennan is dropping the mic at the “News Voice of St. Louis.”

On his show Monday morning, Brennan told his audience that his last shift at the station would be May 12.

Brennan said he reached his decision to leave KMOX about two weeks ago, when he was set to start new contract talks with station general manager Becky Domyan and programing director Steve Moore.

He told the pair that “after 33½ years at KMOX, plus six years in Boston radio, that’s almost 40 years; it’s time,” to step away, Brennan said.

A Cleveland native, Brennan joined the staff at the “Mighty Mox” on Sept. 20, 1988. His first mention in this publication came three days later, when the late columnist Jerry Berger wrote:

“Charlie Brennan has been wooed from WNTN radio in Boston by KMOX and has clocked in at the Voice of St. Louis, on the evening ‘At Your Service,’ when there’s no sports.”

Brennan switched to his current mid-morning shift, 8:30-11 a.m., in 1990.

In 2017, Brennan pared his shift back to four days a week, Mondays through Thursdays.

Then in 2019, after having paired with Debbie Monterrey for years, Brennan was joined by a new co-host, Amy Marxkors.

In her on-air response to Brennan’s announcement, Marxkors thanked Brennan for “getting St. Louis.”

“We have Cardinal baseball, a free zoo — and Charlie Brennan,” said Marxkors, conceding that she was “getting choked up” about Brennan’s departure.

During his time on radio, Brennan has spearheaded numerous community-based efforts:

Promoting clean-up efforts in several communities; orchestrating drives to raise money for flood victims; pushing the Missouri Legislature to restore medical benefits to the blind; and raising more than $100,000 to erect a statue honoring STL rock ’n’ roll titan Chuck Berry.

Brennan has been the recipient of numerous awards for his radio and community work, including induction in 2009 into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.

During his time at KMOX, Brennan also has written three books about the St. Louis area. His most recent — “Only in St. Louis: The Most Incredible, Strange and Inspiring Tales” — hit the shelves in 2020.

Along with thanking members of the KMOX staff, especially longtime producer Chris Mihill, Brennan took time to tip his cap to his listeners, who “have always been so supportive beyond my wildest expectations, and I thank you for that.”

Brennan noted that in spite of leaving KMOX, he plans to continue in his role as moderator of “Donnybrook” on KETC (Channel 9), a show on which he first appeared in 1992.

That run on the debate-format show would have be longer, had it not been for the opposition of legendary KMOX chief Robert Hyland Jr.

“Bob Hyland didn’t want me to be on it,” Brennan said in an earlier interview. “So Mr. Hyland died in March 1992 and I first appeared in April 1992.”

Brennan was a regular member of the “Donnybrook” panel until 2009, when he rose to become its moderator after original panel wrangler Martin Duggan retired.

Along with continuing to host the show, Brennan said his other future endeavors include “travel, stay involved in the community — and cash some of those rainchecks that I’ve collected in the past.”

