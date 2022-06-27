Chase showing ‘Wrestling at the Chase’ film next month

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Pro wrestling, at least in documentary form, is returning to the Chase Park Plaza Hotel.

Next month, the hotel will feature free screenings of the KETC (Channel 9) production “Head Over Heels,” a look at the curious phenomenon that dominated local television for more than 20 years: “Wrestling at the Chase.”

The screenings will be at 7 p.m. on both July 11 and July 12 at Chase Park Plaza Cinemas. The documentary is based on a book written by local sports diehard Ed Wheatley.

“Wrestling at the Chase” was one of the most popular shows in local television history. The show made its debut in May 1959 and stayed on the air for more than 24 years, until September 1983. Large audiences tuned in to KPLR (Channel 11) at 9 p.m. every Saturday night, or for a replay shown Sunday mornings.

The television show was the brainchild of legendary local wrestling promoter Sam Muchnick and Harold Koplar, who owned both the Chase and KPLR at the time.

