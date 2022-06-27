 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chase showing ‘Wrestling at the Chase’ film next month

Pro wrestling, at least in documentary form, is returning to the Chase Park Plaza Hotel.

Next month, the hotel will feature free screenings of the KETC (Channel 9) production “Head Over Heels,” a look at the curious phenomenon that dominated local television for more than 20 years: “Wrestling at the Chase.”

Cover to new book "Wrestling at the Chase"

The cover to the new book "Wrestling at the Chase." (Photo by Reedy Press)

The screenings will be at 7 p.m. on both July 11 and July 12 at Chase Park Plaza Cinemas. The documentary is based on a book written by local sports diehard Ed Wheatley.

“Wrestling at the Chase” was one of the most popular shows in local television history. The show made its debut in May 1959 and stayed on the air for more than 24 years, until September 1983. Large audiences tuned in to KPLR (Channel 11) at 9 p.m. every Saturday night, or for a replay shown Sunday mornings.

For decades, it was must-see TV for St. Louisans

In a scene from the Khorassan Room for the show "Wrestling at the Chase" in the early 1960's, Bulldog Dick Brower stands over Guy Mitchell in a match refereed by Milo Occhi.

Information from Post-Dispatch archives, Kansas City Star and Washington Post.

The television show was the brainchild of legendary local wrestling promoter Sam Muchnick and Harold Koplar, who owned both the Chase and KPLR at the time.

