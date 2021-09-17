 Skip to main content
'Cherokee' statue removed from business district intersection
'Cherokee' statue removed from business district intersection
'Cherokee' statue removed from business district intersection

ST. LOUIS — The statue of a Native American that had stood watch at the northwest corner of Cherokee Street and Jefferson Avenue has been removed.

Cherokee Street Indian statue removed

A city street sweeper rolls by the spot where the Cherokee Street Indian statue stood before its removal on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the corner of Cherokee Street and Jefferson Avenue. The statue by sculptor Bill Christman had occupied the corner since the mid 1980s. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

In a social media post Friday, the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District said the sculpture was removed early Friday, after a vote Thursday night at a meeting of the district.

The statue will be donated to the National Building Arts Center, a repository for area architectural artifacts in Sauget, the statement said.

The sculptor, Bill Christman, endorsed the statue's removal.

Cherokee Street statue slated to be removed

A statue of a Native American stands at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street the night the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District voted to have it removed in their monthly meeting in St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

The statue was commissioned in 1985 by the Cherokee Station Business Association to serve as a landmark for the street and its resurgent commercial district.

"However, the statue does not appropriately honor the indigenous communities that have called this land home," the business district's statement said.

From base to top, the fiberglass statue stood 21 feet high and weighed about 200 pounds. It had been anchored by steel posts driven into a below-ground concrete plug.

