'Cherokee' statue removed from business district intersection

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
ST. LOUIS — The statue of a Native American that had stood watch at the northwest corner of Cherokee Street and Jefferson Avenue has been removed.
In a social media post Friday, the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District said the sculpture was removed early Friday, after a vote Thursday night at a meeting of the district.
The Cherokee Native statue on the corner of Cherokee & Jefferson was removed this morning. With a majority vote of community members at the CID public meeting & the support of the artist, the statue will be donated to the National Building Arts Center. https://t.co/MJkeml8rM5— Cherokee Street (@cherokeestreet) September 17, 2021
The statue will be donated to the National Building Arts Center, a repository for area architectural artifacts in Sauget, the statement said.
The sculptor, Bill Christman, endorsed the statue's removal.
The statue was commissioned in 1985 by the Cherokee Station Business Association to serve as a landmark for the street and its resurgent commercial district.
"However, the statue does not appropriately honor the indigenous communities that have called this land home," the business district's statement said.
From base to top, the fiberglass statue stood 21 feet high and weighed about 200 pounds. It had been anchored by steel posts driven into a below-ground concrete plug.
