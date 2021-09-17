'Cherokee' statue removed from St. Louis business district intersection

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ST. LOUIS — The statue of a Native American that had stood watch at the northwest corner of Cherokee Street and Jefferson Avenue has been removed.

In a social media post Friday, the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District said the sculpture was removed early Friday, after a vote Thursday night at a meeting of the district.

The statue will be donated to the National Building Arts Center, a repository for area architectural artifacts in Sauget, the statement said.

The sculptor, Bill Christman, endorsed the statue's removal.

The statue was commissioned in 1985 by the Cherokee Station Business Association to serve as a landmark for the street and its resurgent commercial district.

"However, the statue does not appropriately honor the indigenous communities that have called this land home," the business district's statement said.

From base to top, the fiberglass statue stood 21 feet high and weighed about 200 pounds. It had been anchored by steel posts driven into a below-ground concrete plug.

