"It's just a great opportunity for me," said Chester Lampkin, the KSDK (Channel 5) meteorologist who will ankle the station to take a job in Washington.
STL native Lampkin will join the team at WUSA (Channel 9), a CBS affiliate and the flagship station of Tegna, KSDK's parent company.
Washington is the sixth-largest television market in the U.S., according to the latest Neilsen ratings. St. Louis is No. 21.
"Basically, it's a promotion within the company. I don't want anyone thinking I'm leaving because I'm unhappy," Lampkin said.
"It's definitely bittersweet," he said. "But I know I'll be back here, a lot."
Lampkin grew up in north St. Louis, graduated from Parkway Central High and earned his meteorology degree at St. Louis University. He came to KSDK in 2012 and quickly became popular, aided by an engaging social-media presence.
Viewers were chagrined in 2015, when Lampkin left to work for New Zealand's national weather service.
But in his absence, his nature photos and witty comments on social media kept him in the eyes of STL viewers, who celebrated when he returned home in 2017 and joined the morning "Today in St. Louis" show.
Station general manager Alicia Elsner said that although she understands the enhanced opportunities in Washington, she is not thrilled by Lampkin's leaving.
"We're so sorry to see him go. He's a fixture on our morning show and one of the main reasons for the (good) ratings," Elsner said.
"But I think it's a testament to his skills." she said."And at least it's within our own company, so we're glad about that."
Lampkin said his starting date at WUSA has not yet been determined, but it would be before the end of 2019.
Lampkin's impending move means KSDK will have two meteorologist jobs up for grabs, Elsner said.
One of the hires will replace Lampkin; the other will fill the vacancy created when Scott Connell was promoted in May to chief cloudwatcher, succeeding Craig Moeller.
The other forecasters now at KSDK are Anthony Slaughter and Tracy Hinson.